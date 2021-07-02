BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) CAO Richard W. Loving Sells 300 Shares

BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) CAO Richard W. Loving sold 300 shares of BWX Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.18, for a total transaction of $17,454.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

BWXT opened at $58.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.60 and a fifty-two week high of $68.68. The firm has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.39, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.19.

Get BWX Technologies alerts:

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 49.26%. The company had revenue of $528.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $531.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. BWX Technologies’s payout ratio is 27.72%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of BWX Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Maxim Group upped their price target on shares of BWX Technologies from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.60.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of BWX Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of BWX Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 873 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in BWX Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in BWX Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $85,000. 97.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BWX Technologies

BWX Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its Nuclear Operations Group segment offers nuclear components, reactors, assemblies, and fuel for the United States Department of Energy/National Nuclear Security Administration's Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program and other uses; close-tolerance equipment for nuclear applications; research reactor fuel elements for colleges, universities, and national laboratories; and components for defense applications.

See Also: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Receive News & Ratings for BWX Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BWX Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.