BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) Shares Sold by Capital Fund Management S.A.

Capital Fund Management S.A. reduced its position in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) by 82.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,835 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 72,068 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A.’s holdings in BWX Technologies were worth $1,044,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 28,815 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in BWX Technologies by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 873 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its position in BWX Technologies by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 4,446 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in BWX Technologies by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,517 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in BWX Technologies by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 99,131 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,976,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. 97.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on BWXT. Credit Suisse Group lowered BWX Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Maxim Group upped their target price on BWX Technologies from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.60.

Shares of BWXT opened at $58.12 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.19. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.60 and a 52-week high of $68.68. The firm has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 49.26% and a net margin of 12.94%. The business had revenue of $528.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $531.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.72%.

In related news, CEO Rex D. Geveden sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.11, for a total transaction of $320,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,162,817.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO David S. Black sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.19, for a total value of $63,190.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 71,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,547,594.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,900 shares of company stock valued at $635,631 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

BWX Technologies Company Profile

BWX Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its Nuclear Operations Group segment offers nuclear components, reactors, assemblies, and fuel for the United States Department of Energy/National Nuclear Security Administration's Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program and other uses; close-tolerance equipment for nuclear applications; research reactor fuel elements for colleges, universities, and national laboratories; and components for defense applications.

