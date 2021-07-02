ByteNext 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $324,213.00 (BNU)

ByteNext (CURRENCY:BNU) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 2nd. ByteNext has a market cap of $1.19 million and $324,213.00 worth of ByteNext was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, ByteNext has traded up 9.2% against the US dollar. One ByteNext coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.34 or 0.00001012 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002976 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001932 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.29 or 0.00045473 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.23 or 0.00128594 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $56.98 or 0.00169505 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0542 or 0.00000161 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,643.03 or 1.00078274 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002924 BTC.

About ByteNext

ByteNext’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,500,000 coins. ByteNext’s official Twitter account is @bytenextio

