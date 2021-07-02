Cabot (NYSE:CBT) Upgraded at Loop Capital

Loop Capital upgraded shares of Cabot (NYSE:CBT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has $78.00 price target on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on CBT. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cabot from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Cabot from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Cabot from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cabot from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Cabot from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $72.00.

Shares of CBT stock opened at $58.31 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of -22.69 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.29. Cabot has a 12 month low of $34.84 and a 12 month high of $65.25.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.41. Cabot had a negative net margin of 5.17% and a positive return on equity of 19.21%. The business had revenue of $842.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $771.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cabot will post 4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. Cabot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.31%.

In other news, SVP Karen A. Kalita sold 10,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.84, for a total transaction of $675,969.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,362,811.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cabot by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,940,273 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $259,068,000 after purchasing an additional 183,682 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cabot by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,024,455 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $158,602,000 after purchasing an additional 259,127 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Cabot by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,499,559 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $131,076,000 after purchasing an additional 57,399 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cabot by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,991,490 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $104,434,000 after purchasing an additional 21,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Cabot by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,790,517 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $80,358,000 after purchasing an additional 7,734 shares during the last quarter. 86.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. It operates through three segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions. The company offers rubber grade carbon blacks used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites.

