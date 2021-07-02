CAE (NYSE:CAE) Given New C$39.00 Price Target at TD Securities

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) had its target price reduced by TD Securities from C$40.00 to C$39.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CAE. CIBC cut their price target on shares of CAE from C$44.00 to C$43.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. National Bank Financial raised shares of CAE from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CAE from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of CAE from C$38.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Desjardins raised shares of CAE from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $39.30.

Shares of CAE opened at $31.21 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.28. CAE has a twelve month low of $13.80 and a twelve month high of $32.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.89. The company has a market capitalization of $9.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -260.06, a P/E/G ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.83.

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The aerospace company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. CAE had a negative net margin of 1.35% and a positive return on equity of 4.94%. The firm had revenue of $894.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $878.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that CAE will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CAE. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in CAE by 161.6% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 24,604,237 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $692,846,000 after acquiring an additional 15,200,000 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its position in CAE by 86,641.4% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,035,948 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $84,121,000 after acquiring an additional 3,032,448 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in CAE during the fourth quarter worth $79,964,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of CAE by 305.3% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,102,170 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $88,385,000 after purchasing an additional 2,336,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beck Mack & Oliver LLC acquired a new position in shares of CAE in the fourth quarter valued at $32,377,000. 61.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CAE Company Profile

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies simulation equipment and training solutions to defense and security markets, commercial airlines, business aircraft operators, helicopter operators, aircraft manufacturers, and healthcare education and service providers worldwide.

