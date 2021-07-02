Callisto Network (CLO) Market Capitalization Hits $19.30 Million

Callisto Network (CURRENCY:CLO) traded 6.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 1st. One Callisto Network coin can currently be purchased for $0.0075 or 0.00000023 BTC on major exchanges. Callisto Network has a market capitalization of $19.30 million and approximately $66,352.00 worth of Callisto Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Callisto Network has traded 21.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Callisto Network

Callisto Network (CRYPTO:CLO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 14th, 2018. Callisto Network’s total supply is 2,614,098,213 coins and its circulating supply is 2,575,109,612 coins. Callisto Network’s official message board is forum.callisto.network . Callisto Network’s official website is callisto.network . The Reddit community for Callisto Network is /r/CallistoCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Callisto Network’s official Twitter account is @CallistoSupport and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Callisto ia a new blockchain network based on the Ethereum protocol with its own cryptocurrency (CLO). Unlike ETH, CLO is posing itself as a value storage. The whole emission is completely controlled by miners and their influence grows with the growth of the network. Callisto introduces a Cold staking protocol that rewards coin holders for being network participants. Cold staking is a smart-contract based process that allows CLO holders to earn interest in a total CLO emission when they hold CLO coins at their balances for long enough period of staking time (1 month by default). “

