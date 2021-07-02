Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Shares Sold by Quantbot Technologies LP

Quantbot Technologies LP lessened its stake in shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) by 74.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,990 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,870 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $351,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,494,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $829,203,000 after purchasing an additional 563,048 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Brandywine Trust Co. now owns 4,256,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,997,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Campbell Soup by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,380,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,490,000 after acquiring an additional 92,018 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in Campbell Soup by 1,077.1% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,359,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,453,000 after acquiring an additional 3,074,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Campbell Soup by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,787,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,783,000 after acquiring an additional 29,181 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.84% of the company’s stock.

Campbell Soup stock opened at $45.72 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $47.75. Campbell Soup has a 1-year low of $44.53 and a 1-year high of $54.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $13.86 billion, a PE ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 0.58.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 33.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Campbell Soup will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 14th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 13th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Campbell Soup’s payout ratio is currently 50.17%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Campbell Soup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Campbell Soup from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $57.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.44.

About Campbell Soup

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and market food and beverage products. It operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada. This segment provides Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Pacific Foods broth, soups, and non-dairy beverages; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pasta, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry; Plum baby food and snacks; V8 juices and beverages; V8 juices and beverages; and Campbell's tomato juice.

