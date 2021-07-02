Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) PT Raised to $45.00

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $42.00 to $45.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 22.05% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on CNQ. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Canadian Natural Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. CIBC increased their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Friday, April 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Canadian Natural Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.63.

Shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock opened at $36.87 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.43. Canadian Natural Resources has a 12 month low of $14.85 and a 12 month high of $38.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.69 billion, a PE ratio of 25.08 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Canadian Natural Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 370,155 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $14,380,000 after acquiring an additional 40,413 shares during the last quarter. Aperture Investors LLC acquired a new position in Canadian Natural Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $1,178,000. Pendal Group Limited acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources during the 1st quarter worth $983,000. Finally, CAMG Solamere Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources during the 1st quarter worth $767,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.48% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

