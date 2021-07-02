Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) PT Lowered to C$98.00

Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) had its target price decreased by analysts at National Bankshares from C$102.00 to C$98.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 2.81% from the stock’s previous close.

CP has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$495.00 to C$517.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$587.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$500.00 to C$100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a C$102.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$560.00 target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$363.36.

CP stock opened at C$95.32 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.89, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of C$63.54 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.42. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 12 month low of C$68.45 and a 12 month high of C$100.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$208.17.

Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported C$0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.87 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Railway will post 16.3500002 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

