Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cantaloupe Inc. is a software and payments company which provides end-to-end technology solutions for the unattended retail market. Cantaloupe Inc., formerly known as USA Technologies Inc., is based in MALVERN, Pa. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on CTLP. TheStreet upgraded Cantaloupe from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Northland Securities raised their target price on Cantaloupe from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.33.

CTLP traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.25. 166,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 350,289. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.30. The stock has a market cap of $871.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.03 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Cantaloupe has a 1-year low of $6.56 and a 1-year high of $12.99.

Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. Cantaloupe had a negative return on equity of 13.59% and a negative net margin of 15.12%. The company had revenue of $42.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.07 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cantaloupe will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in Cantaloupe in the 1st quarter worth approximately $176,000. Eidelman Virant Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Cantaloupe during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $478,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Cantaloupe by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 80,665 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $945,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Cantaloupe during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cantaloupe during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $13,951,000. 66.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cantaloupe Company Profile

Cantaloupe, Inc, a software and payments company, provides technology solutions for the unattended retail market. The company is transforming the unattended retail community by offering integrated solution for payments processing, logistics, and back-office management. The company's enterprise-wide platform is designed to enhance consumer engagement and sales revenue through digital payments, digital advertising, and customer loyalty programs, as well as providing retailers with control and visibility over operations and inventory.

