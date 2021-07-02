Capital Fund Management S.A. Acquires 3,811 Shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Capital Fund Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 24.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,602 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,811 shares during the quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A.’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $1,357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HSIC. Norges Bank bought a new position in Henry Schein during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $92,675,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Henry Schein by 5.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,823,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $957,135,000 after purchasing an additional 740,349 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Henry Schein by 400.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 714,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,745,000 after purchasing an additional 571,408 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Henry Schein in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $486,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Henry Schein by 157.5% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 609,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,764,000 after purchasing an additional 372,937 shares during the period. 93.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Vice Chairman James P. Breslawski sold 21,113 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.18, for a total value of $1,671,727.34. Following the sale, the insider now owns 240,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,061,634.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Walter Siegel sold 2,257 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.27, for a total transaction of $176,655.39. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 50,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,953,809.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 72,895 shares of company stock worth $5,870,832 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

HSIC opened at $75.51 on Friday. Henry Schein, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.25 and a fifty-two week high of $83.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.89.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.41. Henry Schein had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 12.18%. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Henry Schein announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 13th that permits the company to repurchase $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Barrington Research raised their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $80.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $79.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.75.

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates in two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

