Capital Fund Management S.A. Increases Position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO)

Capital Fund Management S.A. lifted its position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) by 18.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,195 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,473 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A.’s holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment were worth $820,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 12.7% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 20,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 2,249 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 1.2% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 908,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,094,000 after purchasing an additional 10,986 shares in the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the first quarter valued at $1,104,000. Nicholas Investment Partners LP purchased a new position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the first quarter valued at $5,882,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 12.1% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 175,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,499,000 after acquiring an additional 18,992 shares in the last quarter. 38.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MLCO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.71.

MLCO stock opened at $16.73 on Friday. Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited has a 52 week low of $14.50 and a 52 week high of $23.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.57. The company has a market capitalization of $8.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.03 and a beta of 1.78.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $518.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $704.33 million. Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a negative net margin of 78.87% and a negative return on equity of 54.96%. Melco Resorts & Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.76) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited will post -0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Melco Resorts & Entertainment

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

