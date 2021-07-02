Capital Fund Management S.A. Takes $1.24 Million Position in NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV)

Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new stake in NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 90,122 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,236,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NOV by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,731,754 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $380,481,000 after purchasing an additional 4,061,284 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NOV by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,732,962 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $92,223,000 after purchasing an additional 42,844 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NOV by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,860,623 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $66,688,000 after purchasing an additional 178,079 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its stake in shares of NOV by 156.4% in the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,896,977 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $53,467,000 after purchasing an additional 2,376,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of NOV by 62.2% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,786,788 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $51,955,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451,599 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.15% of the company’s stock.

Get NOV alerts:

Shares of NOV stock opened at $15.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.23. NOV Inc. has a one year low of $7.70 and a one year high of $18.02.

NOV (NYSE:NOV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. NOV had a negative net margin of 11.18% and a negative return on equity of 5.60%. The business’s revenue was down 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($5.34) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NOV Inc. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NOV. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on NOV in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on NOV from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays raised NOV from an “equal weight” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $12.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut NOV from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, COKER & PALMER cut NOV from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.31.

NOV Profile

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for use in oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors worldwide. It operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies.

Featured Article: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV).

Receive News & Ratings for NOV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NOV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.