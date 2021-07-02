Capital Fund Management S.A. Takes Position in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS)

Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new stake in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,765 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,175,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Cutler Group LP boosted its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 166.7% in the 1st quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 600 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 263.4% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 734 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 953 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. 94.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Advanced Energy Industries alerts:

In other Advanced Energy Industries news, Director Tina Donikowski sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.73, for a total transaction of $169,541.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen Douglas Kelley purchased 5,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $85.00 per share, for a total transaction of $497,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AEIS. Zacks Investment Research lowered Advanced Energy Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Advanced Energy Industries from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Advanced Energy Industries from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.43.

Shares of Advanced Energy Industries stock opened at $111.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.48 and a beta of 1.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $103.03. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $57.04 and a one year high of $125.55. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The electronics maker reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $351.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $352.47 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 26.01% and a net margin of 10.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 24th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.02%.

Advanced Energy Industries Profile

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and supports precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions worldwide. It offers process power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, high voltage, and radio frequency (RF) power supplies, as well as RF matching networks and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications and RF instrumentation.

Further Reading: What does relative strength index mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Energy Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Energy Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.