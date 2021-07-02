Capital One Financial Reiterates Equal Weight Rating for New Senior Investment Group (NYSE:SNR)

New Senior Investment Group (NYSE:SNR)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Capital One Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $9.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their prior target price of $7.75. Capital One Financial‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 2.04% from the company’s previous close.

SNR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Colliers Securities cut shares of New Senior Investment Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $8.00 to $9.10 in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of New Senior Investment Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of New Senior Investment Group from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.37.

SNR opened at $8.82 on Wednesday. New Senior Investment Group has a 1-year low of $3.02 and a 1-year high of $8.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48. The company has a market capitalization of $739.29 million, a P/E ratio of -38.35, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 2.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.99.

New Senior Investment Group (NYSE:SNR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.02). New Senior Investment Group had a negative net margin of 5.13% and a negative return on equity of 8.18%. As a group, analysts forecast that New Senior Investment Group will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNR. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New Senior Investment Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $178,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in New Senior Investment Group by 22.4% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 264,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,646,000 after purchasing an additional 48,350 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its position in shares of New Senior Investment Group by 96.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 122,206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $761,000 after buying an additional 60,031 shares during the last quarter. Diameter Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of New Senior Investment Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,226,000. Finally, Northwood Liquid Management LP raised its position in shares of New Senior Investment Group by 142.1% during the first quarter. Northwood Liquid Management LP now owns 1,619,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,090,000 after buying an additional 950,583 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.15% of the company’s stock.

About New Senior Investment Group

New Senior Investment Group Inc (NYSE: SNR) is a publicly-traded real estate investment trust with a diversified portfolio of senior housing properties located across the United States. New Senior is one of the largest owners of senior housing properties, with 103 properties across 36 states.

