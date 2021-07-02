Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Earns Buy Rating from Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI restated their buy rating on shares of Capri (NYSE:CPRI) in a research report released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. Evercore ISI currently has a $75.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on CPRI. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Capri from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Capri from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Capri from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Capri from $48.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Capri from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $59.04.

Capri stock opened at $56.61 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $55.20. Capri has a fifty-two week low of $13.80 and a fifty-two week high of $59.60. The company has a market cap of $8.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -131.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Capri had a negative net margin of 1.53% and a positive return on equity of 13.31%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Capri will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Daniel Purefoy sold 3,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.97, for a total transaction of $200,534.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $823,102.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Masterton Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Capri during the first quarter worth about $7,686,000. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Capri by 222.2% during the first quarter. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC now owns 145,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,395,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its stake in Capri by 805.2% during the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 54,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,769,000 after acquiring an additional 48,301 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in Capri by 2,695.1% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 249,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,706,000 after acquiring an additional 240,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scopus Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Capri by 42.1% during the first quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,350,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,850,000 after acquiring an additional 400,000 shares in the last quarter. 86.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company's Versace segment offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques; and department and specialty stores, as well as through Versace e-commerce sites.

