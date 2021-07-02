Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Stock Price Up 2.6% After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) traded up 2.6% on Wednesday after MKM Partners raised their price target on the stock from $56.00 to $58.00. MKM Partners currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Capri traded as high as $55.87 and last traded at $55.66. 8,231 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,481,695 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.23.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on CPRI. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Capri from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on Capri from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Capri from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Capri from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Capri from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.04.

In other news, SVP Daniel Purefoy sold 3,520 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.97, for a total transaction of $200,534.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $823,102.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Capri in the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Capri during the 1st quarter worth $4,158,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Capri in the first quarter valued at about $13,435,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Capri by 47.9% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 52,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,192,000 after acquiring an additional 16,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Capri by 36.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,019,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,805,000 after acquiring an additional 536,267 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $8.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -131.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $55.20.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Capri had a negative net margin of 1.53% and a positive return on equity of 13.31%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Capri Holdings Limited will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capri Company Profile (NYSE:CPRI)

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company's Versace segment offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques; and department and specialty stores, as well as through Versace e-commerce sites.

