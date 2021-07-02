Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $60.50.

Separately, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $64.00 target price (down previously from $66.00) on shares of Cardinal Health in a report on Monday, May 17th.

Cardinal Health stock opened at $57.94 on Friday. Cardinal Health has a 1-year low of $44.65 and a 1-year high of $62.96. The company has a market capitalization of $16.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $39.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.14 billion. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 98.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.62 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cardinal Health will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.4908 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. This is an increase from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.60%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Cardinal Health by 0.4% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 76,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,626,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Cardinal Health during the first quarter worth about $1,252,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Cardinal Health during the first quarter worth about $376,000. Pendal Group Limited increased its holdings in Cardinal Health by 11.0% during the first quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 118,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,209,000 after buying an additional 11,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cardinal Health in the first quarter worth about $1,342,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.39% of the company’s stock.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. The company operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Medical.

