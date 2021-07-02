CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTBC) Chairman Sells $428,210.40 in Stock

CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTBC) Chairman Mahmud Ul Haq sold 53,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.04, for a total transaction of $428,210.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Mahmud Ul Haq also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 28th, Mahmud Ul Haq sold 46,740 shares of CareCloud stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.59, for a total transaction of $401,496.60.

Shares of NASDAQ MTBC opened at $8.50 on Friday. CareCloud, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.35 and a 1 year high of $13.40. The stock has a market cap of $122.41 million, a PE ratio of -5.82 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.34.

CareCloud (NASDAQ:MTBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.03. CareCloud had a negative net margin of 7.33% and a negative return on equity of 8.57%. The company had revenue of $29.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.17 million. Analysts expect that CareCloud, Inc. will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MTBC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CareCloud from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of CareCloud in a research note on Friday, June 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of CareCloud in a research note on Monday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.36.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in CareCloud in the first quarter worth about $122,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in CareCloud by 191.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,970 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 9,827 shares during the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC purchased a new position in CareCloud in the fourth quarter worth about $145,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in CareCloud in the fourth quarter worth about $195,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in CareCloud by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 42,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. 20.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CareCloud Company Profile

CareCloud, Inc brings disciplined innovation to the business of healthcare. Our suite of technology-enabled solutions helps clients increase financial and operational performance, streamline clinical workflows, and make better business and care decisions. More than 40,000 providers across the United States count on CareCloud to help them improve patient care while reducing administrative burdens and operating costs.

