CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) Price Target Increased to $108.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) had its price objective increased by Raymond James from $90.00 to $108.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on CDNA. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of CareDx in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CareDx from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. TheStreet raised shares of CareDx from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of CareDx from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. CareDx has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $78.38.

Shares of NASDAQ CDNA opened at $91.99 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a PE ratio of -317.20 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.56. CareDx has a 12 month low of $29.86 and a 12 month high of $99.83.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $67.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.77 million. CareDx had a negative net margin of 6.14% and a negative return on equity of 4.25%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CareDx will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CareDx news, Director Michael Goldberg sold 15,442 shares of CareDx stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.94, for a total transaction of $1,064,571.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 73,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,097,768.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Peter Maag sold 10,000 shares of CareDx stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.40, for a total transaction of $724,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 421,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,514,283.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 190,891 shares of company stock worth $14,838,287. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of CareDx during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in CareDx by 16,600.0% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in CareDx by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in CareDx in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in CareDx in the first quarter valued at about $48,000.

CareDx Company Profile

CareDx, Inc discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic solutions for transplant patients and caregivers worldwide. It offers AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients; and AlloSure Heart, a dd-cfDNA test to identify underlying cell injury leading to organ rejection.

