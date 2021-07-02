Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $10.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Casa Systems, Inc. develops and provides digital cable video and broadband services. It offers fixed, mobile, optical and wireless network solutions for ultra-broadband services, carrier-grade solutions to cable service providers and cable network access solutions which incorporate RF engineering, high-density access aggregation, software innovation and extreme subscriber management capabilities. Casa Systems, Inc. is headquartered in Andover, MA. “

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Casa Systems from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Casa Systems from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $9.80.

Casa Systems stock opened at $8.85 on Tuesday. Casa Systems has a 52 week low of $3.65 and a 52 week high of $13.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.74. The stock has a market cap of $751.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.82 and a beta of 1.09.

Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $104.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.73 million. Casa Systems had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 44.62%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Casa Systems will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Weidong Chen sold 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.66, for a total transaction of $562,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 2,530,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,912,926.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Lucy Xie sold 41,666 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $416,660.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,066,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,666,290. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 166,666 shares of company stock worth $1,491,360. Insiders own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its position in Casa Systems by 42.7% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 16,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 4,808 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Casa Systems by 60.8% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 36,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 13,740 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P grew its position in Casa Systems by 20.4% in the first quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 353,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,365,000 after acquiring an additional 59,843 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in Casa Systems by 51.6% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 162,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 55,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belvedere Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Casa Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $338,000. 68.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Casa Systems, Inc, a communications technology company, provides solutions for next-generation centralized, distributed, and virtualized architectures for cable broadband, fixed-line broadband, and wireless networks in North America, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

