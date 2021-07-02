Caspian Trading 3.9% Higher Over Last Week (CSP)

Caspian (CURRENCY:CSP) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 2nd. Over the last seven days, Caspian has traded up 3.9% against the US dollar. One Caspian coin can currently be purchased for $0.0198 or 0.00000059 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Caspian has a total market capitalization of $8.89 million and $7,200.00 worth of Caspian was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Caspian alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.64 or 0.00052920 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00003200 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.95 or 0.00017844 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003000 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $225.17 or 0.00675432 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000332 BTC.

KickToken [old] (KICK) traded 21% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Caspian Profile

CSP is a coin. Its genesis date was September 20th, 2018. Caspian’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 449,036,296 coins. Caspian’s official Twitter account is @Caspian_Tech and its Facebook page is accessible here . Caspian’s official website is caspian.tech . Caspian’s official message board is t.me/Caspian_Tech

According to CryptoCompare, “Caspian is an asset management platform. It provides the users with a fully developed Execution Management System (OEMS), Position Management System (PMS), and Risk Management System (RMS) as well as a single interface into crypto exchanges, a suite of trading algorithms, real-time and historical P&L and exposure tracking and professional customer service. The CSP token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. The token will serve the users as a mean to participate in the Commission Discount Programs and/or for the developers to be rewarded when offering their apps for free on Caspian. “

Buying and Selling Caspian

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Caspian directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Caspian should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Caspian using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Caspian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Caspian and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.