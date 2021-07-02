Catherine Kovacs Purchases 73,000 Shares of OFX Group Limited (ASX:OFX) Stock

OFX Group Limited (ASX:OFX) insider Catherine Kovacs purchased 73,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$1.37 ($0.98) per share, with a total value of A$100,010.00 ($71,435.71).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.30, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.26.

OFX Group Company Profile

OFX Group Limited provides international payments and foreign exchange services in Australia, New Zealand, Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments, Australia and New Zealand, Europe, North America, Asia, and International Payment Solutions. The company offers international payment services, such as bank to bank currency transfer services to businesses and consumers.

