Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) Shares Sold by Burgundy Asset Management Ltd.

Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) by 31.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,057,486 shares of the company’s stock after selling 480,263 shares during the quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. owned approximately 1.86% of Cedar Fair worth $52,536,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Cedar Fair by 69.5% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in Cedar Fair by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cedar Fair in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Cedar Fair by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 3,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Cedar Fair during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $202,000. 56.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cedar Fair alerts:

In other news, Director Matthew A. Ouimet sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.91, for a total transaction of $11,727,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,081,979.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on FUN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Cedar Fair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Cedar Fair from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Wedbush raised their target price on Cedar Fair from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley lifted their target price on Cedar Fair from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Cedar Fair from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cedar Fair has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.33.

Shares of FUN stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $45.41. 1,258 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 420,999. Cedar Fair, L.P. has a 12-month low of $22.81 and a 12-month high of $52.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.70.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.89) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $9.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($3.83) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 81.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cedar Fair, L.P. will post -2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cedar Fair

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, and complementary resort facilities in the United States and Canada. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Ontario; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Kings Dominion situated near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Dorney Park & Wildwater Kingdom in Allentown, Pennsylvania; Worlds of Fun located in Kansas City, Missouri; Valleyfair situated near Minneapolis/St.

Recommended Story: What is a death cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FUN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN).

Receive News & Ratings for Cedar Fair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cedar Fair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.