Centaur (CNTR) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $723,173.00

Centaur (CURRENCY:CNTR) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 2nd. One Centaur coin can currently be bought for $0.0023 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges. Centaur has a market cap of $3.35 million and approximately $723,173.00 worth of Centaur was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Centaur has traded down 2.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002990 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.94 or 0.00053642 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00003232 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.05 or 0.00018080 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002992 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $230.90 or 0.00690331 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000340 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.90 or 0.00080421 BTC.

Centaur Profile

Centaur (CNTR) is a coin. Centaur’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,432,208,333 coins. The official message board for Centaur is medium.com/centaur . Centaur’s official Twitter account is @OfficialCentaur and its Facebook page is accessible here . Centaur’s official website is cntr.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Centaur utilizes a semi-decentralised approach to constructing solutions, leveraging on the transparency and security of decentralised architectures while providing a fail-safe layer through centralised systems and processes. “

Centaur Coin Trading

