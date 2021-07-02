Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Centerra Gold Inc. (TSE:CG)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$9.58. Centerra Gold shares last traded at C$9.41, with a volume of 884,067 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CG shares. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from C$10.25 to C$11.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from C$8.00 to C$10.50 in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from C$9.00 to C$9.25 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$13.00 price target on shares of Centerra Gold in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, CSFB boosted their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from C$9.00 to C$9.50 in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Centerra Gold has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$10.43.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.79 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.11. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$9.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 5.12.

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.28 by C$0.07. The business had revenue of C$508.90 million during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Centerra Gold Inc. will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. Centerra Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.35%.

Centerra Gold Company Profile (TSE:CG)

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Kumtor gold mine located in the Kyrgyz Republic; the Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Ã-ksÃ¼t Gold Mine located in Turkey.

