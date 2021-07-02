Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Central Pacific Financial Corp. is a Hawaii-based bank holding company. Central Pacific Bank, its subsidiary, is Hawaii’s third largest commercial bank. “

Get Central Pacific Financial alerts:

Separately, Raymond James upgraded Central Pacific Financial from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 11th.

Shares of CPF stock opened at $26.17 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Central Pacific Financial has a fifty-two week low of $12.80 and a fifty-two week high of $28.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.51. The company has a market capitalization of $740.43 million, a P/E ratio of 15.77 and a beta of 1.35.

Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.13. Central Pacific Financial had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 18.25%. The firm had revenue of $60.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.05 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Central Pacific Financial will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This is an increase from Central Pacific Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Central Pacific Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.73%.

In other Central Pacific Financial news, Director Saedene K. Ota bought 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.59 per share, for a total transaction of $49,662.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,659 shares in the company, valued at $45,771.81. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CPF. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC purchased a new stake in Central Pacific Financial in the first quarter worth $14,905,000. Jacobs Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Central Pacific Financial in the fourth quarter worth $4,259,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Central Pacific Financial by 18.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,335,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,636,000 after purchasing an additional 211,029 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Central Pacific Financial by 232.8% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 158,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,243,000 after purchasing an additional 111,166 shares during the period. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Central Pacific Financial in the fourth quarter worth $2,080,000. 89.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Central Pacific Financial

Central Pacific Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Central Pacific Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Banking Operations, Treasury, and All Others.

Recommended Story: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Central Pacific Financial (CPF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Central Pacific Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Pacific Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.