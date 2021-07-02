ChangeNOW Token (NOW) Price Hits $0.0236

ChangeNOW Token (CURRENCY:NOW) traded down 4.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 2nd. One ChangeNOW Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0236 or 0.00000070 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, ChangeNOW Token has traded 10.2% higher against the US dollar. ChangeNOW Token has a total market cap of $1.97 million and approximately $5,588.00 worth of ChangeNOW Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002969 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001929 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.26 or 0.00045290 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.51 or 0.00129149 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.01 or 0.00169204 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0516 or 0.00000153 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,610.42 or 0.99757057 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002937 BTC.

ChangeNOW Token Coin Profile

ChangeNOW Token’s total supply is 199,763,510 coins and its circulating supply is 83,432,980 coins. ChangeNOW Token’s official Twitter account is @ChangeNOW_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ChangeNOW Token is https://reddit.com/r/ChangeNOW_io

According to CryptoCompare, “ChangeNOW platform provides users with simple and convenient crypto swaps of more than 160 cryptos and offers an open access API with two flows, a fixed rate flow and a standard one, which is already used by many prominent partners. Besides, there’s a payment processing solution, a Lightning Network node, and token swap service. NOW Token is a token created by ChangeNOW instant swap platform. NOW serves as an internal currency for the whole range of NOW products. On April 23rd 2019, 50% of the NOW Token emission has been burnt on the Ethereum Blockchain and released on the Binance Mainnet. The 100 million tokens that will remain on the Ethereum blockchain will, of course, be swappable to the Binance chain tokens at 1:1 rate through NOW Swaps – however, our holders are free to keep them and use them as they are. Please, click here to access the 100 million ERC-20 tokens Blockexplorer. “

Buying and Selling ChangeNOW Token

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChangeNOW Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ChangeNOW Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ChangeNOW Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

