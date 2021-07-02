ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) vs. Triterras (NASDAQ:TRIT) Critical Contrast

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) and Triterras (NASDAQ:TRIT) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, earnings, risk and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares ChargePoint and Triterras’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ChargePoint N/A N/A -$315.32 million N/A N/A Triterras N/A N/A $1.27 million N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

ChargePoint has a beta of 1.83, suggesting that its stock price is 83% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Triterras has a beta of 0.47, suggesting that its stock price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

25.1% of ChargePoint shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 14.3% of Triterras shares are owned by institutional investors. 39.5% of ChargePoint shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 44.3% of Triterras shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares ChargePoint and Triterras’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ChargePoint N/A N/A N/A Triterras N/A 45.74% 0.89%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for ChargePoint and Triterras, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ChargePoint 0 2 7 0 2.78 Triterras 0 2 1 0 2.33

ChargePoint presently has a consensus target price of $36.00, suggesting a potential upside of 9.16%. Triterras has a consensus target price of $16.00, suggesting a potential upside of 144.27%. Given Triterras’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Triterras is more favorable than ChargePoint.

Summary

Triterras beats ChargePoint on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ChargePoint

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

About Triterras

Triterras, Inc. operates as a fintech company. It operates Kratos, a commodity trading and trade finance platforms that connects and enables commodity traders to trade and source capital from lenders directly online. The company is headquartered in Singapore.

