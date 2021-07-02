ChartEx Market Cap Achieves $289,817.67 (CHART)

ChartEx (CURRENCY:CHART) traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 2nd. During the last week, ChartEx has traded 53.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. ChartEx has a total market cap of $289,817.67 and $12,603.00 worth of ChartEx was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ChartEx coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0145 or 0.00000043 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001925 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.06 or 0.00045170 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.53 or 0.00127567 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.11 or 0.00168302 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0541 or 0.00000162 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33,519.42 or 1.00547178 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002926 BTC.

About ChartEx

ChartEx was first traded on May 25th, 2018. ChartEx’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,000,000 coins. The official message board for ChartEx is medium.com/@chartexpro . ChartEx’s official website is chartex.pro . ChartEx’s official Twitter account is @betonchart and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bet on Chart is a football betting platform powered by blockchain, where players can make in-play bets and follow the match at the same time. Every match is represented by a live chart, and the betting process is very similar to financial trading, players only need to predict where the chart is going to be within a certain time frame. BetOnChart (CHART) is an Ethereum-based token that serves as an in-game currency on the betting platform. “

