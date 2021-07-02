Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Chegg, Inc. provides a social education platform. The Company rents and sells print textbooks; and provides eTextbooks, supplemental materials, homework help, textbook buyback, courses, and college admissions and scholarship services, as well as offers enrollment marketing and brand advertising services. Chegg, Inc. is headquartered in Santa Clara, California. “

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on CHGG. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Chegg in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Chegg in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James lowered their price target on Chegg from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Lake Street Capital lowered their price target on Chegg from $98.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, FBN Securities assumed coverage on Chegg in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.83.

NYSE:CHGG traded up $0.87 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $84.17. The stock had a trading volume of 678,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,730,995. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.49. Chegg has a 12-month low of $62.84 and a 12-month high of $115.21. The company has a current ratio of 7.71, a quick ratio of 7.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market cap of $11.95 billion, a PE ratio of -161.86, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.84.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.02). Chegg had a negative net margin of 9.24% and a positive return on equity of 14.04%. The business had revenue of $198.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.59 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. Chegg’s revenue was up 50.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Chegg will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider John Paul Fillmore sold 19,714 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.79, for a total transaction of $1,789,834.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 138,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,542,275.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Nathan J. Schultz sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.35, for a total value of $2,770,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 257,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,745,678.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 79,714 shares of company stock worth $7,418,134. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of Chegg by 5.8% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 88,056 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,543,000 after buying an additional 4,816 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Chegg by 8.7% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 678,153 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,090,000 after buying an additional 54,111 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chegg by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 43,845 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,961,000 after buying an additional 845 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chegg by 956.1% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 124,743 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,347,000 after buying an additional 112,931 shares during the period. Finally, Claraphi Advisory Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chegg by 6.3% in the first quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 11,675 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after buying an additional 694 shares during the period. 97.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chegg Company Profile

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students on their journey from high school to college and into their career with tools designed to help them to learn their course materials, succeed in their classes, and save money on required materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include subscription services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

