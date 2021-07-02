China Oilfield Services Limited (OTCMKTS:CHOLF) Short Interest Update

China Oilfield Services Limited (OTCMKTS:CHOLF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 652,000 shares, a growth of 43.0% from the May 31st total of 456,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 283.5 days.

CHOLF stock remained flat at $$0.94 during trading on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.99. China Oilfield Services has a 1 year low of $0.60 and a 1 year high of $1.64.

China Oilfield Services Company Profile

China Oilfield Services Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated offshore oilfield services in Mainland China and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Drilling Services, Well Services, Marine Support Services, and Geophysical Acquisition and Surveying Services.

