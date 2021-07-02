Christy Dipietro Acquires 3,000 Shares of First United Co. (NASDAQ:FUNC) Stock

First United Co. (NASDAQ:FUNC) Director Christy Dipietro acquired 3,000 shares of First United stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.30 per share, for a total transaction of $54,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ FUNC opened at $17.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. First United Co. has a 52 week low of $10.74 and a 52 week high of $20.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.43 million, a PE ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 1.04.

First United (NASDAQ:FUNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The bank reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter. First United had a net margin of 21.03% and a return on equity of 14.37%. The firm had revenue of $16.98 million during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that First United Co. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in First United by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 391,348 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,067,000 after acquiring an additional 23,883 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in First United by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 51,408 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $797,000 after buying an additional 3,778 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in First United by 106.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 22,256 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 11,470 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in First United by 188.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,360 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 13,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in First United by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 321,451 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,982,000 after acquiring an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on FUNC. Raymond James started coverage on shares of First United in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of First United from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

First United Company Profile

First United Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First United Bank & Trust that provides various retail and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. The company offers various deposit products, including checking accounts, savings and money market accounts, regular and individual retirement accounts (IRA) certificates of deposit, Christmas savings accounts, college savings accounts, and health savings accounts; Certificate of Deposit Account Registry Service program and Insured Cash Sweep program to municipalities, businesses, and consumers; and commercial customers packages, which include treasury management, cash sweep, and various checking opportunities.

