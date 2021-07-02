Christy Dipietro Acquires 3,000 Shares of First United Co. (NASDAQ:FUNC) Stock

First United Co. (NASDAQ:FUNC) Director Christy Dipietro acquired 3,000 shares of First United stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.30 per share, for a total transaction of $54,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Shares of NASDAQ FUNC opened at $17.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. First United Co. has a 52 week low of $10.74 and a 52 week high of $20.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.43 million, a PE ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 1.04.
First United (NASDAQ:FUNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The bank reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter. First United had a net margin of 21.03% and a return on equity of 14.37%. The firm had revenue of $16.98 million during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that First United Co. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of research firms recently commented on FUNC. Raymond James started coverage on shares of First United in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of First United from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.
First United Company Profile
First United Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First United Bank & Trust that provides various retail and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. The company offers various deposit products, including checking accounts, savings and money market accounts, regular and individual retirement accounts (IRA) certificates of deposit, Christmas savings accounts, college savings accounts, and health savings accounts; Certificate of Deposit Account Registry Service program and Insured Cash Sweep program to municipalities, businesses, and consumers; and commercial customers packages, which include treasury management, cash sweep, and various checking opportunities.
See Also: Call Option
