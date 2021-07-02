CIBC Asset Management Inc Buys 58,974 Shares of Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO)

CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) by 13.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 507,942 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,974 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Eldorado Gold were worth $5,484,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eldorado Gold by 2.3% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 601,605 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,500,000 after buying an additional 13,356 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Eldorado Gold by 42.3% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 297,849 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,215,000 after buying an additional 88,524 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in shares of Eldorado Gold by 425.3% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 67,731 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $730,000 after buying an additional 54,838 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its holdings in shares of Eldorado Gold by 27.9% during the first quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 25,739 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 5,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eldorado Gold by 0.3% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 271,253 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,927,000 after buying an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. 54.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eldorado Gold stock opened at $9.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.08. Eldorado Gold Co. has a 52-week low of $9.41 and a 52-week high of $14.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.85, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.43.

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.04). Eldorado Gold had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 11.24%. The company had revenue of $224.62 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Eldorado Gold Co. will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EGO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Eldorado Gold from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Eldorado Gold in a report on Friday, April 30th. Bank of America lowered Eldorado Gold from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on Eldorado Gold from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eldorado Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.86.

Eldorado Gold Company Profile

Eldorado Gold Corporation and its subsidiaries engage in the exploration, discovery, acquisition, financing, development, production, sale, and reclamation of mineral products, primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, Brazil, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, zinc, and iron ore.

