CIBC Asset Management Inc Has $6.60 Million Stock Holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 15.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,481 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 606 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $6,597,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in MercadoLibre in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in MercadoLibre by 240.0% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in MercadoLibre in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its stake in MercadoLibre by 216.7% in the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 19 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in MercadoLibre in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 78.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MELI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,850.00 to $1,824.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup raised their price target on MercadoLibre from $2,150.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,640.00 to $1,730.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Barclays began coverage on MercadoLibre in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2,000.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on MercadoLibre in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,800.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,856.06.

In other MercadoLibre news, Director Emiliano Calemzuk purchased 170 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Saturday, June 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $876.75 per share, with a total value of $149,047.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ MELI opened at $1,544.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.18. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $941.44 and a fifty-two week high of $2,020.00. The firm has a market cap of $77.02 billion, a PE ratio of -4,983.68 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1,438.65.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.95). MercadoLibre had a positive return on equity of 2.75% and a negative net margin of 0.29%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MercadoLibre Company Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money via their websites and mobile apps.

