CIBC Asset Management Inc Has $6.92 Million Position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

CIBC Asset Management Inc reduced its stake in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 21.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,370 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 5,527 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $6,917,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ANSS. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ANSYS in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in ANSYS by 54.7% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 82 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in ANSYS in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in ANSYS by 54.1% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 94 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in ANSYS in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

ANSS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of ANSYS in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $365.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $345.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of ANSYS from $380.00 to $360.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of ANSYS in a report on Monday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $340.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $313.33.

In other news, VP Janet Lee sold 3,000 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.18, for a total transaction of $1,068,540.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,206,233.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Barbara Vaughn Scherer sold 250 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total value of $82,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 7,467 shares of company stock worth $2,684,718 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ANSS opened at $349.24 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $340.22. ANSYS, Inc. has a 12-month low of $289.08 and a 12-month high of $413.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $30.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.40, a P/E/G ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.22.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $372.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $352.75 million. ANSYS had a net margin of 26.46% and a return on equity of 12.80%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ANSYS, Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ANSYS Company Profile

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its engineering simulation technologies are built; multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

