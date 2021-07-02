CIBC Asset Management Inc Increases Holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 6.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 64,482 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 4,180 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $8,833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CDNS. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 316.3% in the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 179 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CDNS shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $156.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.62.

NASDAQ:CDNS opened at $136.93 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $129.07. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $95.24 and a 1-year high of $149.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $38.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.00.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The software maker reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.08. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.34% and a return on equity of 27.00%. The firm had revenue of $736.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $717.79 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. Cadence Design Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, President Anirudh Devgan sold 33,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.00, for a total transaction of $4,891,866.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 237,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,976,445. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas P. Beckley sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $2,610,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 248,215 shares in the company, valued at $35,991,175. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 204,278 shares of company stock worth $27,858,016 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.31% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

