CIBC Asset Management Inc Increases Holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 75.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 38,201 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,420 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $7,691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NXPI. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. South State CORP. boosted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 95.0% during the 1st quarter. South State CORP. now owns 156 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. 90.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

In related news, CFO Peter Kelly sold 24,162 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.37, for a total transaction of $4,962,149.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 115,340 shares in the company, valued at $23,687,375.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors stock opened at $201.86 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $55.66 billion, a PE ratio of 33.34, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.43. NXP Semiconductors has a 12-month low of $112.58 and a 12-month high of $216.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $199.56.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The semiconductor provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 19.69% and a net margin of 4.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors will post 8.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.563 per share. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is 33.19%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NXPI shares. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $192.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. NXP Semiconductors currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.96.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

See Also: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI).

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.