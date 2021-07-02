CIBC Asset Management Inc Purchases 14,900 Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 11.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 143,414 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,900 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $7,211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY bought a new position in Fastenal during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in shares of Fastenal by 52.7% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Fastenal by 1,550.0% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 924 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 868 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.72% of the company’s stock.

FAST has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Fastenal from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Fastenal from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $53.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.75.

NASDAQ FAST opened at $52.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $29.91 billion, a PE ratio of 34.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.27. Fastenal has a one year low of $42.38 and a one year high of $54.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.44.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 12th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 31.00% and a net margin of 15.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Monday, April 26th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 23rd. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.17%.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

