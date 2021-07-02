CIBC Asset Management Inc Purchases 15,998 Shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 119.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,998 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $5,872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the 4th quarter worth $287,044,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,344,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,382,785,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485,347 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 73,178.1% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,111,629 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $221,958,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110,112 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 131.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,719,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $307,075,000 after purchasing an additional 976,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the 1st quarter valued at about $84,034,000. 87.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE SWK opened at $206.44 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $208.80. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a twelve month low of $135.16 and a twelve month high of $225.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.45.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 19.02% and a net margin of 10.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 11.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 7th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.97%.

SWK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $215.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Bank of America raised Stanley Black & Decker from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $214.90.

In other news, SVP Janet Link sold 7,446 shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.03, for a total value of $1,556,437.38. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,461 shares in the company, valued at $6,158,232.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jaime A. Ramirez sold 8,315 shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.99, for a total value of $1,746,066.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,522,079.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

