CIBC Cuts Orla Mining (CVE:OLA) Price Target to C$7.00

Orla Mining (CVE:OLA) had its target price cut by equities researchers at CIBC from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 400.00% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of CVE OLA traded up C$1.40 during trading on Friday, reaching C$1.40. 61,016 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 113,555. Orla Mining has a 52-week low of C$1.08 and a 52-week high of C$1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 13.32 and a quick ratio of 13.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$1.40.

Get Orla Mining alerts:

In related news, Director Jason Douglas Simpson sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.92, for a total transaction of C$393,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,312,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$6,455,217.12. Also, Director Richard James Hall sold 32,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.45, for a total value of C$178,146.33. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,333,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$12,714,853.81.

Orla Mining Ltd. operates as a mineral exploration company. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Cerro Quema project with three concessions that cover an area of 14,833 hectares located on the Azuero Peninsula. The company was formerly known as Red Mile Minerals Corp.

Featured Story: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Orla Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orla Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.