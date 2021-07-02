Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) Shares Sold by Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd cut its holdings in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) by 42.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,511 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 8,607 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Cimarex Energy were worth $684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in Cimarex Energy by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 8,935 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 2,189 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cimarex Energy during the first quarter valued at about $1,987,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Cimarex Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $614,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Cimarex Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in Cimarex Energy by 133.2% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 18,160 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 10,374 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.32% of the company’s stock.

Cimarex Energy stock opened at $73.88 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 2.59. Cimarex Energy Co. has a one year low of $22.39 and a one year high of $74.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $679.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $584.19 million. Cimarex Energy had a positive return on equity of 17.85% and a negative net margin of 60.34%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cimarex Energy Co. will post 7.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Cimarex Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.70%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Cimarex Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Raymond James lowered shares of Cimarex Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Cimarex Energy in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Cimarex Energy from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Cimarex Energy from $95.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cimarex Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.86.

Cimarex Energy Company Profile

Cimarex Energy Co is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. Its activities include drilling, completing and operating wells. It operates through the following areas: Permian Basin, Mid-Continent, and Others in Oklahoma, Texas and New Mexico. The company was founded by F. H. Merelli in February 2002 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

