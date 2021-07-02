Citadel Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 51.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,894,454 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 642,310 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $168,095,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIV. Community Bank N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $61,000.

Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF stock traded up $0.21 on Friday, hitting $90.00. 4,081 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,237,696. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $89.45. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $88.21 and a 1-year high of $94.43.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

