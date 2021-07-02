Citadel Advisors LLC Has $58.28 Million Stock Holdings in Annexon, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANNX)

Citadel Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Annexon, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANNX) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,093,425 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,690 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Annexon worth $58,281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Annexon by 39.2% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,000,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,699,000 after acquiring an additional 563,700 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Annexon by 16.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,898,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,688,000 after acquiring an additional 410,988 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Annexon by 27.4% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,447,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,289,000 after acquiring an additional 311,677 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new stake in Annexon in the first quarter worth approximately $7,925,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Annexon by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,205,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,174,000 after acquiring an additional 251,093 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.83% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Ted Yednock sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.49, for a total transaction of $322,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $322,350. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas Love sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.31, for a total transaction of $83,662.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,662.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,250 shares of company stock valued at $483,853. Corporate insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ANNX remained flat at $$23.40 during trading hours on Friday. 973 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 200,692. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.62. Annexon, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.33 and a fifty-two week high of $38.01.

Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.03). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Annexon, Inc. will post -2.75 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Annexon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.33.

Annexon, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics for autoimmune and neurodegenerative diseases. It focuses on the treatment of body, brain, and eye disorders. The company's C1q is an initiating molecule of the classical complement pathway that targets distinct disease processes, such as antibody-mediated autoimmune disease and complement-mediated neurodegeneration.

