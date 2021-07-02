Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell Boosts Meredith (NYSE:MDP) Price Target to $51.00

Meredith (NYSE:MDP) had its price objective upped by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $41.00 to $51.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on Meredith from $41.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Benchmark raised Meredith from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Meredith from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Meredith currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $46.00.

Meredith stock opened at $43.40 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.68 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95. Meredith has a one year low of $10.75 and a one year high of $43.98.

Meredith (NYSE:MDP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.21. Meredith had a return on equity of 45.09% and a net margin of 9.62%. The business had revenue of $664.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $671.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Meredith will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Meredith by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,755,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,188,000 after purchasing an additional 345,281 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC increased its position in Meredith by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 4,453,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,502,000 after buying an additional 727,020 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Meredith by 4.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,087,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,156,000 after buying an additional 87,520 shares during the last quarter. Koch Industries Inc. acquired a new position in Meredith during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,189,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in Meredith by 2.1% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,429,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,557,000 after buying an additional 29,048 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.20% of the company’s stock.

Meredith Company Profile

Meredith Corporation operates as a diversified media company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, National Media and Local Media. The National Media segment offers national consumer media brands through various media platforms, including print magazines, digital and mobile media, brand licensing activities, database-related activities, affinity marketing, and business-to-business marketing products and services.

