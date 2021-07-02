Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell Downgrades H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) to Neutral

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

HNNMY has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.75.

Shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) stock traded down $0.10 on Friday, hitting $4.59. 97,053 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,095. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.52 billion, a PE ratio of -153.00 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.93. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB has a 52-week low of $2.90 and a 52-week high of $5.22.

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) provides clothing, accessories, footwear, cosmetics, home textiles, and homeware for women, men, teenagers, children, and babies worldwide. It offers sportswear, shoes, bags, beauty products, stationery, and ready-to-wear; and interior products, including bed linens, dinnerware, textiles, furniture, and lamps.

