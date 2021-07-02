Citigroup Inc. Acquires 40,688 Shares of Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB)

Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) by 151.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 67,527 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,688 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.10% of Ameris Bancorp worth $3,546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ABCB. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 21,005 shares of the bank’s stock worth $800,000 after acquiring an additional 2,459 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 60,945 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,319,000 after acquiring an additional 14,283 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $243,000. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $253,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 70.8% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,024 shares of the bank’s stock worth $610,000 after acquiring an additional 6,641 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

ABCB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ameris Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday. Truist increased their price objective on Ameris Bancorp from $48.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. DA Davidson downgraded Ameris Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective (up from $46.00) on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ABCB opened at $51.32 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $54.45. Ameris Bancorp has a 52 week low of $19.91 and a 52 week high of $59.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 1.43.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.51. Ameris Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.46% and a net margin of 29.84%. The firm had revenue of $282.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $257.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ameris Bancorp will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. Ameris Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.86%.

About Ameris Bancorp

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides range of banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, and South Carolina. The company operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division.

