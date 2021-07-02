Citigroup Inc. Boosts Stake in GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF)

Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF) by 735.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 277,221 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 244,023 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in GrafTech International were worth $3,390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in GrafTech International in the 4th quarter valued at about $94,990,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in GrafTech International by 93.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,507,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,580,000 after buying an additional 3,139,001 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in GrafTech International by 401.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,173,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,150,000 after buying an additional 4,142,361 shares in the last quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC lifted its stake in GrafTech International by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 2,873,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,149,000 after buying an additional 96,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in GrafTech International by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,332,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,923,000 after acquiring an additional 36,750 shares during the last quarter. 89.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Gp Ltd Bcp sold 20,000,000 shares of GrafTech International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.31, for a total value of $266,200,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE EAF opened at $11.57 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.70. The firm has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 1.06. GrafTech International Ltd. has a 1 year low of $5.87 and a 1 year high of $14.16.

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37. The business had revenue of $304.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.22 million. GrafTech International had a net margin of 33.96% and a negative return on equity of 102.08%. The business’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. Analysts predict that GrafTech International Ltd. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. GrafTech International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.47%.

A number of analysts have commented on EAF shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of GrafTech International from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of GrafTech International in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GrafTech International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th.

GrafTech International Company Profile

GrafTech International Ltd. researches, develops, manufactures, and sells graphite and carbon based products worldwide. It offers graphite electrodes to produce electric arc furnace steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals; and petroleum needle coke, a crystalline form of carbon used in the production of graphite electrodes.

