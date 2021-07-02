Citigroup Inc. Has $3.33 Million Stock Position in Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT)

Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT) by 38.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,522 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,541 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Elbit Systems were worth $3,334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cardinal Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Elbit Systems by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 12,589 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,800,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Elbit Systems by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,476 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Elbit Systems by 112.9% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 215 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Elbit Systems by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,411 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Elbit Systems by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,348 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. 10.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ESLT opened at $128.66 on Friday. Elbit Systems Ltd. has a 1-year low of $110.69 and a 1-year high of $145.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a PE ratio of 17.66 and a beta of 0.84.

Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The aerospace company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.31. Elbit Systems had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 5.24%. Analysts predict that Elbit Systems Ltd. will post 6.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 7th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 4th. Elbit Systems’s payout ratio is 19.58%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Elbit Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th.

Elbit Systems Ltd. develops and supplies a portfolio of airborne, land, and naval systems and products for defense, homeland security, and commercial aviation applications primarily in Israel. The company offers military aircraft and helicopter, commercial aviation, unmanned aircraft, electro-optic, night vision, countermeasures, naval, land vehicle, electronic warfare and signal intelligence, commercial cyber training, and medical instrumentation systems, as well as command, control, communications, computer, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance and cyber systems; and munitions.

