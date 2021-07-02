Citigroup Inc. Raises Position in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC)

Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,191 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 468 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Science Applications International worth $3,360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SAIC. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Science Applications International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,586,000. Dudley & Shanley Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Science Applications International during the 1st quarter worth $23,251,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Science Applications International by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,087,953 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $425,303,000 after purchasing an additional 213,181 shares during the last quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Science Applications International during the 4th quarter worth $17,073,000. Finally, Lakewood Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Science Applications International by 502.6% during the 4th quarter. Lakewood Capital Management LP now owns 210,900 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $19,960,000 after purchasing an additional 175,900 shares during the last quarter. 76.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Prabu Natarajan acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $84.31 per share, with a total value of $252,930.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 12,851 shares in the company, valued at $1,083,467.81. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Science Applications International in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Science Applications International from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their price objective on shares of Science Applications International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Science Applications International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Science Applications International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.44.

SAIC stock opened at $88.26 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.43 and a beta of 0.91. Science Applications International Co. has a 52 week low of $68.76 and a 52 week high of $103.95. The business’s 50-day moving average is $90.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. Science Applications International had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 26.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Science Applications International Co. will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.60%.

About Science Applications International

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology integration; IT modernization; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions.

